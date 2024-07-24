TNI Morning News Headlines – July 24, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Another batch of 2907 pilgrims leave Jammu for Kashmir valley to perform pilgrimage to Amarnath Cave Shrine.
➡️Sambalpur Police arrested 10 members of a dacoit gang; seize 500 gm Gold.
➡️Low Pressure rains will continue in Odisha for another 4 days till July 27.
➡️Public darshan at the Srimandir to remain suspended for 3 hours from 6 PM to 9 PM due to Banakalagi’ rituals of the Holy Trinity.
➡️Odisha CM forms Task Force for establishment of North Odisha Development Council.
➡️Senior Sports Journalist from Odisha, Sambit Mohapatra goes to Paris to cover Olympics.
➡️Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi has been nominated as Inter Parliamentary Union Vice President representing Asia Pacific Group.
➡️Terrorist killed, soldier injured in encounter in J&K’s Kupwara.
➡️Rs 6.22 lakh Cr outlay for defence in Union Budget; focus on procurement from domestic industry.
➡️Gujarat: Three women died in the house collapse incident in Khambhalia taluka of Dwarka district.
➡️A 26-year-old lost his life when grabbing an iron gate that was in contact with a live wire near Delhi’s Patel Nagar metro station.
➡️Sensex opens in red; currently trading at 80,220.23, down by 208.81 points.
➡️UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrives in New Delhi.
➡️Imran Khan refuses to undergo polygraph test after Pak forensic team arrives at Adiala Jail for his examination.
➡️US: Donald Trump to meet Israel PM Netanyahu in Florida this week.
➡️Employment Quota: Bangladesh to restore internet services; 173 dead, over 2,500 held so far.
