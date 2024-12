The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – Will BJD support Opposition-sponsored No Confidence Motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar?

Out of 37 respondents, 18 voted saying that BJD will support Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, while 16 voted saying that the Biju Janata Dal will remain abstain, 4 voted saying that BJD will support opposition sponsored No Confidence Motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.