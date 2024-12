The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – Which Government’s performance is better?

Out of 41 respondents, 29 voted saying that former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik led Government’s performance was better, while just 4 voted saying that Mohan Majhi led Government is doing well, 8 voted saying that neither Naveen sarkar nor Mohan sarkar’s performance is good.