By Sagarika Satapathy
The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – Why Odisha BJP has failed to make a big impact on Voters?

Out of 54 respondents, 34 persons have given in favour of the opinion that Odisha BJP has failed to make a big impact on voters due to no ground penetration while 14 people voted saying that lack of killer instinct is the cause of Odisha BJP’s failure of making big Impact on voters, 9 voted saying that infighting is the cause that Odisha BJP has failed to make a big impact on voters.

TNI WhatsApp Poll on Odisha BJP’s Failure to woo Voters

