Sensex, Nifty end lower in the closing bell amid volatility

India’s benchmark indexes ended lower on Thursday, dragged by financials in a consolidation of sorts after rising for seven consecutive sessions and hitting fresh record highs.

At close, Nifty was down 37 points at 20,901.15, the Sensex fell 132 points to 69,521.69.

Power Grid Corp, Adani Ports, UltraTech Cement, Cipla and Grasim Industries were the top gainers on Nifty, while Bharti Airtel, HUL, ONGC, Apollo Hospitals and Tata Steel fell the most.

Broader markets extended gains though, with the BSE midcap index up 0.7% and smallcap index rising 0.3%.