TNI WhatsApp Poll on next Chief Minister of Maharashtra

The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – Who should be the Chief Minister of Maharashtra?

Out of 46 respondents, 40 voted saying that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis should be the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, while 5 voted saying that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should be re-elected as the CM of the State, one voted for Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Ajit Pawar.