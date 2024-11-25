TNI Evening News Headlines – November 25, 2024

➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stay in Odisha for 3 days from November 29 to December 1 for the DGP Conference.
➡️Leaders of all major political parties participated in an all-party meeting held under the chairmanship of Speaker Surama Padhy, ahead of the winter session of the Odisha Assembly.
➡️ED Crackdown on Z Estates (ZEPL) & Others over FEMA Violations: Unaccounted Cash amounting to Rs. 1.39 Crore and various incriminating documents seized.
➡️Raids continuous at 10 places in Bhubaneswar following arrest of couple in Cuttack who forced Bangladeshi minor girl into prostitution.
➡️Four including an auto rickshaw driver sustained injuries after the car of Khallikote MLA Purnachandra Sethi collides with auto rickshaw in Khordha.
➡️Bhaba Prakash Das aka Lala, the brother of Pranab Prakash Das faces 3 new cases from Jajpur Town police.
➡️Telangana Government turns down Rs 100 Crore funds from Adani Foundation for State’s Young India Skills University.
➡️Winter Session of Parliament: Both Houses adjourned, to meet again on Wednesday.
➡️Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections: NSUI’s candidate Rounak Khatri emerged victorious in the presidential race. NSUI wins President and Jt. Secretary posts; ABVP wins Vice President and Secretary posts.
➡️Supreme Court rejects PILs, seeking deletion of ‘secular’, ‘socialist’ from the Preamble of Indian Constitution.
➡️Supreme Court grants 4 weeks more to Centre to decide Balwant Singh Rajoana’s mercy plea, a death row convict in the 1995 assassination case of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh.
➡️J&K: People hold protest against the Mata Vaishno Devi ropeway project, in Katra.
➡️Sambhal Masjid Survey Dispute: 4 dead in in police firing following violent clashes, stone pelting and arson yesterday; 25 arrested so far. Internet services suspended.
➡️PM Modi inaugurates ICA Global Cooperative Conference 2024 and launchs the UN International Year of Cooperatives 2025.
➡️Indian Pacers Rule in Australia. India wins 1st Test of Border Gavaskar Trophy by 295 runs.
➡️Indian stocks start new week on a flyer, Sensex jumps nearly 1,000 pts.
