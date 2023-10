The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – Do You Support the Move to replace ‘India’ with ‘Bharat’ in NCERT School Text Books?

Out of 60 respondents, 37 persons said that NCERT should revise school curriculum and recommend replacing India with ‘BHARAT’ in new textbooks, 19 persons have given the opinion that there is no need of replacement of ‘India’ with ‘Bharat’ in NCERT Schonol Text Books while 4 persons remained neutral.