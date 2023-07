TNI WhatsApp Group Voting: Who will win the Trust of the Parliament?

The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – Who will win the Trust of the Parliament?

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Out of 44 respondents, 41 have given in favour of the opinion that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Govt will win the Trust of the Parliament while 3 persons thought that Opposition will win the Trust Vote in Parliament.