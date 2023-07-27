Odisha BSE Matric Exam 2024 Date Announced; Check Details

Half Yearly Examination for Class X (HSC and Madhyama) will be conducted from 13 September 2023 to 16 September, 2023.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha BSE Matric Exam 2024 Date Announced; Check Details

TNI Bureau: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha announced the date for commencement of Annual High School Certificate, Madhyama and State Open School Certificate Examination, 2024.

According to a notification issued by the BSE, the Annual High School Certificate, Madhayama and Sate Open School Certificate Examination will be conducted from 20 February 2024 to 4 March, 2024.

Related Posts

OSSC JE (Civil) Main Exam Question Paper Leak Mastermind…

TNI Morning News Headlines – July 27, 2023

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The filling up of forms will be held during October, 2023 while evaluation of answer books will be conducted from 12 March, 2024.

The Half Yearly Examination for Class X (HSC and Madhyama) will be conducted from 13 September 2023 to 16 September, 2023.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.