Odisha BSE Matric Exam 2024 Date Announced; Check Details
TNI Bureau: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha announced the date for commencement of Annual High School Certificate, Madhyama and State Open School Certificate Examination, 2024.
According to a notification issued by the BSE, the Annual High School Certificate, Madhayama and Sate Open School Certificate Examination will be conducted from 20 February 2024 to 4 March, 2024.
The filling up of forms will be held during October, 2023 while evaluation of answer books will be conducted from 12 March, 2024.
The Half Yearly Examination for Class X (HSC and Madhyama) will be conducted from 13 September 2023 to 16 September, 2023.
