The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – Whose Speech You liked the Most during the No Confidence Motion?

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Out of 42 respondents, 19 persons liked Congress leader Rahul Gandi’s speech the most during the No Confidence Motion while 13 people liked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Speech the most during the No Confidence Motion, 9 persons liked Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech and one person like Mahua Moitra’s speech.