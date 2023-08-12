TNI Evening News Headlines – August 12, 2023

➡️ Mortal remains of martyred Odia CRPF Jawan Sushant Khuntia consigned to flames with full state honour at Anandapur in Keonjhar district.
➡️ Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation award announced; four from Odisha named in list.
➡️Infant that sold for Rs 2.5 lakh by father in Balangir, rescued in Chhattisgarh.
➡️NGT directs Odisha Government to stop Tampara lake beautification in Gajam District.
➡️BJP’s two-day workshop for Zilla Parishad members & Panchayat Samiti chairpersons begins in Konark.
➡️16 students injured following a lightning strike at Kudanagari High School in Garadpur block of Kendrapara.
➡️Mission Gaganyaan: ISRO, in collaboration with DRDO, successfully conducted Drogue Parachute Deployment Tests at the RTRS facility in Chandigarh.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu gives assent to 4 bills including Delhi Services Bill.
➡️PM Modi performs Bhoomi Poojan for Sant Ravidas temple to be built at cost of Rs 100 cr in Madhya Pradesh.
➡️Himachal Pradesh: Beas river overflows in Mandi’s Pandoh as the area continues to receive heavy rainfall.
➡️President gives assent to Digital Personal Data Protection Act. The Act will come into force on the date to be notified by Centre.
➡️India Meteorological Department issues ‘red’ alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand on August 13th & 14th August.
➡️Haryana Government increases annual income limit under Ayushman Bharat Yojana from Rs 1.8 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.
➡️Pune ISIS module case: Accused Shamil Nachan sent to NIA custody for seven days.
➡️NewsClick’s Twitter account suspended days after allegations of running Chinese propaganda.
➡️Russia intercepts Ukraine’s S-200 missile system used for attempted attack on Crimean bridge.
➡️Pakistan senator Anwar ul-Haq Kakar named caretaker Prime Minister ahead of vote.
➡️Pakistan’s Parliament was dissolved on Wednesday and by law, an election will be held within 90 days.
