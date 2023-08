The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – Will Rahul Gandhi be able to position himself as a tough challenger to Narendra Modi?

Out of 47 respondents, 35 have the confidence that Rahul Gandhi will not be able to position himself as a Tough Challenger to Narendra Modi. However, 12 persons have the confidence that India’s opposition leader Rahul Gandhi will be the tough challenger to Narendra Modi.