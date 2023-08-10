Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury suspended from LS; BJP MP Virendra Singh apologises

New Delhi: The leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, was suspended from the House on Thursday for making objectionable comments on the Prime Minister in his speech during the no-confidence motion discussion. His suspension will be in place till the report of the privileges committee comes.

The Lower House through voice vote passed the resolution to suspend Chowdhury, after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi informed the House that the Congress leader has often made baseless allegations and remarks against the leaders from the ruling party, be it Prime Minister Narendra Modi or other Cabinet ministers.

🔴 #NoConfidenceMotion defeated in the Lok Sabha. Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury suspended from the House for “unruly behaviour” pending inquiry by the Privilege Committee. #TNI #Insight #PiN #NoConfidenceMotionDebate — The News Insight (TNI) (@TNITweet) August 10, 2023

During his speech, Chowdhury compared the Prime Minister to Nirav Modi as well as mythical blind king Dhritarashtra, while alluding to sexual violence against women in Manipur.

His remarks led to a furore among the treasury benches and infuriated BJP MP Virendra Singh, who even tried to charge towards Chowdhury, but was stopped by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Joshi and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Modi was present in the House when the Congress leader has made these comments.

Veerendra Singh later apologised for his behaviour to Speaker Om Birla, saying that he was angered by the comments made against his leader (Prime Minister).

Joshi, while seeking Chowdhury’s suspension, said that he “deliberately” disturbs whenever senior leaders from the ruling party speak.

Chowdhury, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said, always makes baseless charges and never apologises, so a resolution should be moved for his suspension.

His case was then referred to the Parliamentary privileges committee. (IANS)