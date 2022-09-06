TNI News Headlines – September 06, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
India and Bangladesh signed seven MoUs in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina, in Delhi.
143
🔹Out of 68 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 43 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 911.
 
🔹Another 289 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1318351.
 
🔹IMD predicts heavy rainfall till Sept 11 in several Odisha districts.
 
🔹OSL director Charchit Mishra gets bail in connection with Paradip Port Trust bribery case.
 
🔹Class-10 student ends life by jumping in front of a train near Tamulia in Balasore.
Related Posts

List of Personalities who received Lifetime Achievement…

India, Bangladesh sign 7 MoUs during Modi-Hasina Meet

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

 
🔹DCGI nod to Bharat Biotech’s intranasal Covid vaccine for restricted emergency use.
 
🔹India and Bangladesh signed seven MoUs in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina, in Delhi.
 
🔹Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav to attend Indian National Lok Dal’s public rally on September 25 in Haryana.
 
🔹Asia Cup 2022 India vs Srilanka: Sri Lanka wins toss, opts to bowl first. India pacer Avesh Khan out of remainder of Asia Cup due to illness, Deepak Chahar replaced.
 
🔹Queen Elizabeth II appoints Liz Truss as Britain’s new Prime Minister.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.