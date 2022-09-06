TNI News Headlines – September 06, 2022

🔹Out of 68 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 43 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 911.
🔹Another 289 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1318351.
🔹IMD predicts heavy rainfall till Sept 11 in several Odisha districts.
🔹OSL director Charchit Mishra gets bail in connection with Paradip Port Trust bribery case.
🔹Class-10 student ends life by jumping in front of a train near Tamulia in Balasore.
Related Posts
🔹DCGI nod to Bharat Biotech’s intranasal Covid vaccine for restricted emergency use.
🔹India and Bangladesh signed seven MoUs in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina, in Delhi.
🔹Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav to attend Indian National Lok Dal’s public rally on September 25 in Haryana.
🔹Asia Cup 2022 India vs Srilanka: Sri Lanka wins toss, opts to bowl first. India pacer Avesh Khan out of remainder of Asia Cup due to illness, Deepak Chahar replaced.
🔹Queen Elizabeth II appoints Liz Truss as Britain’s new Prime Minister.
Comments are closed.