List of Personalities who received Lifetime Achievement Award from CFS

TNI Bureau: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik recently conferred with the lifetime achievement award by the Capital Foundation Society in New Delhi.

Patnaik’s outstanding leadership qualities throughout the year have owned hearts of people of Odisha, the official statement said.

Many such personalities as Naveen Patnaik have received the lifetime achievement award by CFS.

The awardees are-

I K Gujaral – Former Prime Minister

– Former Prime Minister Ram Jethmalani – Senior Advocate

– Senior Advocate Murli Manohar Joshi – Former Union Minister

– Former Union Minister Fali S. Nariman – Senior Jurist

– Senior Jurist Somnath Chatterjee – Former Lok Sabha Speaker

– Former Lok Sabha Speaker NV Ramana– Former chief justice of India

Notably, the Capital Foundation Society was established in 1987. It is one of the most prestigious voluntary organizations in India.

The CFS is committed to providing a platform for policy dialogue and debate on issues of national and international concern.

The board of the Capital Foundation Society consists of Supreme Court justices, cabinet ministers, senior civil servants, political leaders representing various parties and interests, academics, defense and police chiefs, lawyers, social workers, etc.