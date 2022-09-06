India lose to Sri Lanka; on the verge of elimination from Asia Cup

TNI Bureau: With two back to back defeats in Super Four stage, Team India is all set to get eliminated from the Asia Cup 2022.

India lost to Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in a thrilling encounter tonight. The penultimate over by Bhuvneshwar Kumar failed to revive India and despite Arshdeep’a good efforts in the last over, they lost the match.

If Pakistan defeats Afghanistan tomorrow, both India and Pakistan will be eliminated from Asia Cup.

The Sri Lankan bowlers restricted the Indian batsmen first and then the openers took the game away from India.

Scores:

➡️ India 173/8 in 20 overs. Rohit Sharma 72, Suryakumar Yadav 34. Madhushanka 3/24. Karunaratne 2/27, Shanaka 2/26.

➡️ Sri Lanka 174/4 in 19.5 overs. Nissanka 52, Rajapaksa 25*, Shanaka 33*. Chahal 3/34.

➡️ Player of the Match – Dasun Shanaka.