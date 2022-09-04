TNI News Headlines – September 04, 2022

🔹 Out of 48 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 45 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 896.

🔹 Another 195 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand a t 1317687.

🔹 Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik conferred with Lifetime Achievement Award by the Capital Foundation Society (CFS) in New Delhi today.

🔹 Professor Rabindra Kumar Panda appointed as the new Vice Chancellor of Shree Jagannath Sanskrit University, Puri, Odisha.

🔹 Ahimsa Rath has now covered half of Odisha; reached different blocks of 15 district of the State.

🔹 Former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in Road Mishap; Maharashtra Government orders probe.

🔹 Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad arrested an Afghan national with 4 kg of heroin worth Rs 20 crores from the Vasant Kunj area in New Delhi. 🔹 Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to seek trust vote on September 5. 🔹 Ghulam Nabi Azad announces to launch his own political party that will focus on the restoration of full statehood in Jammu & Kashmir.

🔹 Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan win toss, elects to bowl first against Team India. India at 181/7 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli scored 60 off 44 balls, Hardik Pandya out 0(2).