TNI News Headlines – September 04, 2022

🔹Out of 48 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 45 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 896.
🔹Another 195 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1317687.
🔹Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik conferred with Lifetime Achievement Award by the Capital Foundation Society (CFS) in New Delhi today.
🔹Professor Rabindra Kumar Panda appointed as the new Vice Chancellor of Shree Jagannath Sanskrit University, Puri, Odisha.
🔹Ahimsa Rath has now covered half of Odisha; reached different blocks of 15 district of the State.
🔹Former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in Road Mishap; Maharashtra Government orders probe.
🔹Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad arrested an Afghan national with 4 kg of heroin worth Rs 20 crores from the Vasant Kunj area in New Delhi.
🔹Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to seek trust vote on September 5.
🔹Ghulam Nabi Azad announces to launch his own political party that will focus on the restoration of full statehood in Jammu & Kashmir.
🔹Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan win toss, elects to bowl first against Team India. India at 181/7 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli scored 60 off 44 balls, Hardik Pandya out 0(2).
🔹Bangladesh wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim announces retirement from T20I cricket.
🔹1,300 dead in Pakistan’s devastating Floods, over 5 Lakh displaced.
