TNI News Headlines – September 04, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
Ahimsa Rath has now covered half of Odisha; reached different blocks of 15 district of the State
141
🔹Out of 48 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 45 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 896.
 
🔹Another 195 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1317687.
 
🔹Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik conferred with Lifetime Achievement Award by the Capital Foundation Society (CFS) in New Delhi today.
 
🔹Professor Rabindra Kumar Panda appointed as the new Vice Chancellor of Shree Jagannath Sanskrit University, Puri, Odisha.
 
Related Posts

Former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in Road Mishap

Putin and globalization: The current scenerio

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔹Ahimsa Rath has now covered half of Odisha; reached different blocks of 15 district of the State.
 
🔹Former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in Road Mishap; Maharashtra Government orders probe.
 
🔹Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad arrested an Afghan national with 4 kg of heroin worth Rs 20 crores from the Vasant Kunj area in New Delhi.
 
🔹Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to seek trust vote on September 5.
 
🔹Ghulam Nabi Azad announces to launch his own political party that will focus on the restoration of full statehood in Jammu & Kashmir.
 
🔹Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan win toss, elects to bowl first against Team India. India at 181/7 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli scored 60 off 44 balls, Hardik Pandya out 0(2).
 
🔹Bangladesh wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim announces retirement from T20I cricket.
 
🔹1,300 dead in Pakistan’s devastating Floods, over 5 Lakh displaced.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.