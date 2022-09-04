Former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in Road Mishap

Mistry's car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
199

TNI Bureau: Former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident while en route from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, as reported. He was 54.

Mistry’s car hit a divider in Maharashtra’s Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai.

As per reports, he was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car, a police official said.

Related Posts

Putin and globalization: The current scenerio

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik conferred with Lifetime Achievement…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“The accident took place around 3.15 pm, when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems an accident,” the police official added.

Notably, while two people including Mistry died, the other two persons travelling with him, including the car driver, were injured. Others injured have been shifted to a hospital in Gujarat.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.