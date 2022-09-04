Former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in Road Mishap

TNI Bureau: Former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident while en route from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, as reported. He was 54.

Mistry’s car hit a divider in Maharashtra’s Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai.

As per reports, he was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car, a police official said.

“The accident took place around 3.15 pm, when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems an accident,” the police official added.

#WATCH: The damaged car in which former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry was travelling. #TNI #Insight pic.twitter.com/64VckPcLUu — The News Insight (TNI) (@TNITweet) September 4, 2022

Notably, while two people including Mistry died, the other two persons travelling with him, including the car driver, were injured. Others injured have been shifted to a hospital in Gujarat.