TNI News Headlines – October 31, 2023

➡️ Raghubar Das takes oath of office as the 26th Governor of Odisha. Orissa High Court Chief Justice administers the oath.
➡️ Odisha Chhatra Congress activists sell onion at Rs 20 per kg in front of Agriculture Minister’s residence in Bhubaneswar to protest against failure of Government to control the price and black marketing.
➡️ Mahanga double murder: MLA Pratap Jena skips appearance in JMFC court. Jena presents his stand in JMFC court through his lawyer and urges to exempt him from personal appearance as per section 205 of IPC.
➡️ 71 country-made guns seized from Similipal in second phase search.
➡️ Shriyanka Sadangi from Odisha qualified for Paris 2024. Sadangi win the Olympics quota after finishing fourth in the women’s 50m rifle 3-positions rifle event at the 15th Asian Shooting Championship in Changwon, Korea.
➡️ ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh‘ campaign tribute to Bravehearts comes to an end at Kartavya Path in Delhi today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in the concluding ceremony of Meri Maati Mera Desh – Amrit Kalash Yatra, in Delhi.
➡️PM Modi applies tilak on his forehead with the soil brought in Amrit Kalash Yatra at the concluding ceremony of Meri Maati Mera Desh.
➡️ Andhra Pradesh High Court grants interim bail to Chandrababu Naidu.
➡️ Maharashtra: Overall air quality in Mumbai in the ‘Moderate’ category with the AQI at 120 as per SAFAR-India.
➡️ Union Home Minister Amit Shah flags off ‘Run For Unity’, on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, in Delhi.
➡️ Government orders probe after Opposition MPs’ claims of receiving hacking attempt warnings from Apple.
➡️ Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot has taken divorce from his wife Sara Abdullah (daughter of Farooq Abdullah), this has been revealed from the election affidavit of Pilot.
➡️ Sensex falls 237.72 points to settle at 63,874.93; Nifty declines 61.30 points to 19,079.60.
➡️ Pakistan bowl out Bangladesh for 204 in World Cup match in Kolkata.
➡️ Argentina’s Lionel Messi wins the Ballon d’Or award for the best footballer in the world for a record 8th time.
➡️ Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indians from November 10 until May 2024.
➡️ German Israeli woman Shani Louk, who was abducted from Nova festival celebrations, was murdered by Hamas, confirmed IDF today.
