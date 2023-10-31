Ardor Football Academy to launch Residential Program for Underprivileged Kids

TNI Bureau: The Ardor Football Academy in Bhubaneswar has decided to launch a residential program for the underprivileged kids with the aim to give them an opportunity to shine and make their mark in the world of football.

The academy, however, has appealed the parents, well-wishers, and members of the community to extend their support for the noble initiative so that it can help the underprivileged kids to fulfill their dreams.

“Ardor Football Academy is thrilled to announce the launch of a ground breaking residential program designed to support and nurture elite young players from underprivileged backgrounds. We encourage parents, well-wishers, and members of the community to support the initiative by donating furniture and essential items for the hostel setup,” the academy said.

“Your contributions, whether in the form of monetary support or non-monetary items, will directly impact the lives of these players. Your generosity and support will not only contribute to the physical setup of the hostel but also play a pivotal role in shaping the lives and futures of these talented young players,” it added.

“Together, we can create an environment where they can focus on their training and development, unimpeded by the challenges of their socioeconomic circumstances,” academy hoped.

“We look forward to your support in making our vision a reality. Join us in this noble cause and be a part of the journey to empower and uplift these young athletes, giving them the opportunity to shine and make their mark in the world of football,” it said.