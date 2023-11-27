TNI News Headlines – November 27, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
➡️President Droupadi Murmu leaves for Delhi from Bhubaneswar after concluding her visit to Odisha.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu graced the Boita Bandana ceremony being organized by the Paradip Port Authority at Paradip on the auspicious occasion of Kartika Purnima and Bali Jatra.
➡️President Murmu virtually inaugurated the Multi-Model Logistic Park & laid the foundation stone of the New Reservoir and Water Treatment Plant for Port township and Next-Gen Vessel Traffic Management and Information System at Paradip today.
➡️Former IAS officer VK Pandian formally joins BJD in presence of the party president and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas in Bhubaneswar today.
➡️A low-pressure area has formed near Andaman and Nicobar Islands and it may intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over the Bay of Bengal by November 29: IMD.
➡️Forecasted Cyclone ‘Michaung’ may turn severe, cross south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coast, indicate models.
➡️PM Modi’s Principal Secretary PK Mishra arrives at Uttarkashi Tunnel; reviews the rescue operations and speaks to trapped workers.
➡️Telangana Elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Hyderabad.
➡️Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Robots to check on mental well-being of trapped workers.
➡️Adani Group issues clarification on the tunnel collapse link reports, saying that it has no link with tunnel collapse.
➡️IPL 2024: Shubman Gill named Gujarat Titans captain as Hardik Pandya returns to Mumbai Indians.
➡️Elon Musk visits Kibbutz Kfar Aza, place of Hamas Massacres; meets people along with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.
➡️NATO chief calls for extension of pause in Gaza fighting to allow for more aid, release of more hostages. (AFP)
➡️Ireland’s Paul Lynch wins 2023 Booker Prize for his Novel ‘Prophet Song’.
➡️Malaysia PM announces 30-day free visa entry for travellers from India.
➡️India’s envoy to US Taranjit Sandhu visits Gurudwara in New York, Khalistan supporters heckle him.
