TNI News Headlines – January 22, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 1414 more COVID positive cases & 733 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 1370 local contact cases and 44 quarantine cases.

➡️ 11344 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1110767.

➡️ Six Dead, many injured as Truck crashes into Bus in Soro; Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to families of deceased.

➡️ A POCSO court in Cuttack awards ifer to a Man, 20-Year Jail to his wife in kidnap and rape of a 10-year-old girl in 2019.

➡️ Metro TV’s Editor, Prakash Rath held for spreading misinformation against DAV Public School in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Isolation Complete if no fever for 3 consecutive days in 7-Day Quarantine: Odisha Public Health Chief.

India News

➡️ Kerala reports 45,136 COVID-19 cases, 132 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Mumbai: 6 killed, 23 injured in fire at 20-storey residential building.

➡️ Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda admitted to Bengaluru’s Manipal Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

➡️ Election Commission of India extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till January 31. 500 People allowed to attend public meets. 10 people can take part in door-to-door campaigning.

➡️ 15th season of the IPL will start in the last week of March and will run until May end. IPL 2022 will be held in India only with out crowds, informed BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

➡️ PV Sindhu will meet 20-year-old Malavika Bansod in the final of #SyedModi2022 on Sunday

World News

➡️ Gujarati family of four, including infant, freezes to death on US-Canada border in minus 35 degrees C.

➡️ U.S. blocks flights by Chinese airlines in escalating dispute.

➡️ Bodies of 2 killed in Abu Dhabi reach homes in Punjab.