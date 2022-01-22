Know the Odisha Districts in Covid Red & Orange Zones

Insight Bureau: Covid Cases in Odisha have been on a decline in the last 3 days. Odisha reported 8845 new Covid positive cases today. The active cases in the State stands at 76,806 with the recovery of 11,344 Covid patients today.

At least 3 districts are in Red Zone as of today. They are Khordha, Sundargarh, and Cuttack.

Sambalpur and Balasore were in the Red Zone in the morning, but after the daily recovered cases were reported, they returned to Orange Zone.

Active cases in Khordha district now stand at 29,239 followed by Sundargarh (7717), Cuttack 4830), Balasore (2284), Sambalpur (2153) and Jajpur (1991).

Other districts that have more than 1000 Covid active cases, include Mayurbhanj (1561), Nuapada (1443), Bargarh (1352), Balangir (1339), Puri (1338), Jagatsinghpur (1294), Koraput (1255), Kalahandi (1155), Bhadrak (1085) and Rayagada (1024). All these districts are in the Orange Zone.

When it comes to lowest number of active cases, Malkangiri (380), Deogarh (383), Kandhamal (470), Kendrapara (501) and Boudh (558) seem to be in the safe zone.