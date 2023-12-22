TNI News Headlines – December 22, 2023

➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik performed Bhoomi Pujan for the construction of Upasana Pitha and Mahima Gadi Sunya Mandap, and transformation of the famous Mahima Pitha at Joranda in Dhenkanal district.
➡️Odisha Government hikes food packet allowance for Police personnel in the ranks of Havildars, Constables, and Sepoys to Rs 75 from Rs 50 per day.
➡️Kendrapara: Special POCSO Court sentenced 20 years’ imprisonment to one Prahallad Behera in minor girl rape case reported from Sadar police limits in May.
➡️Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik was presented the first ticket for the Ultimate Kho Kho League Season 2 which will commence on December 24 at the JN Indoor Stadium in Cuttack.
➡️India on Thursday recorded 594 fresh Covid-19 infections while the number of active cases increased to 2,669 from 2,311.
➡️French President Emmanuel Macron to attend India’s Republic Day on January 26.
➡️PM Modi, JP Nadda and other leaders attend the two-day national office bearers’ meeting of the party at BJP Headquarters in Delhi.
➡️Enforcement Directorate sends third summon to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. He has been asked to appear before ED on 3rd January.
➡️Aditya L1 will enter L1 point on January 6: ISRO Chairman S Somanath on Aditya L1 Mission.
➡️Air pollution: Delhi govt bans plying of BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel four-wheelers.
➡️302 people died in tiger attacks in the country in 5 years: Government data.
➡️Bajrang Punia returned Padma Shri, kept it outside PM’s residence.
➡️The newly-elected body of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) requested the world governing body United World Wrestling to lift the ban on Wrestling Federation of India.
➡️Wrestling Federation of India to host Senior National Championship on January 28, 29, 30 in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra.
➡️Pakistani authorities demolished the minarets of a 67-year-old worship place of the minority Ahmadi community in Punjab province.
➡️14 dead, 25 injured in Prague university shooting.
