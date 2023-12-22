Kamiya Jani Beef Row: BJP asks CM Naveen to break Silence

TNI Bureau: The Odisha unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to break his silence on the beef row linking noted YouTuber Kamiya Jani’s entry to Puri Jagannath temple.

State spokesperson Anil Biswal during a press meet came down heavily on the state ruling party and raised several questions over Kamiya Jani’s visit to the 12th century shrine.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Biswal asked why Kamiya Jani was called and arrangements were made for her entry into holy Jagannath temple when she has announced in many of videos that she eats beef.

The saffron party leader also termed Kamiya Jani’s visit as a promotion of BJD leader VK Pandian and asked how many crores of rupees have been spent by the government on her visit to Puri.

The Chief Minister should immediately break his silence over this issue and respond to the people of Odisha, he said.