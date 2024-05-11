Modi raises Ratna Bhandar issue; attacks Naveen

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a public meeting today in Odisha’s Kandhamal district raised the Puri Jagannath Temple’s Ratna Bhandar issue and attacked Chief Minster Naveen Patnaik.

The ornaments of the Ratna Bhandar were counted 45 years ago. It was opened 40 years ago. But the key is now missing for the last six years and you all have the rights to know about it. The State government says that it has got a duplicate key of the Ratna Bhandar. Why the duplicate key was made and was Ratna Bhandar ever opened with the duplicate key, asked Modi.

A commission was also set up in this regard but the report of the commission was not brought to the public domain. Why is Naven Patnaik’s government is silent over the issue and whose sin they want to cover up, the MP asked while promising that if the BJP forms government in Odisha, it will increase the value and importance of the Ratna Bhandar and take care of it.

The Prime Minister further took a dig at the Odisha Chief Minister saying the CM does not know even the names of all districts of the state. He also gave a challenge to Patnaik to write the names of all the districts of Odisha and their headquarters on a piece of paper.

The Chief Minister who does not know the names of your districts, can he understand your pain, Modi asked while urging the people to give BJP five years and he promised to make Odisha the number one state in the country.

Such an insensitive government should not be here. Due to the indifference of the Odisha government, the tourism has declined, claimed the PM while assuring that tourism will be developed when the BJP government comes.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

He also promised that when BJP forms government, Paddy will be bought for Rs 3100 per quintal, set-up a masala park in Kandhamal, which has been declared as an aspirational district.

Modi also raised the tribal land issues alleging that the BJD leaders have been usurping the lands of the tribals but action will be taken against the land mafia, therefore, vote for Padma and remove BJD’s rule from the State.

Modi also said that his government wants to provide free health facilities up to Rs 5 lakh to each individual under the Ayushman Bharat scheme but the Odisha government is not implementing it. However, the scheme will be started in Odisha if BJP is voted to power.

The Prime Minister also remember about his roadshow in Bhubaneswar terming it as indescribable and thousands of people blessed him. “No matter how much I thank you for all this, I am indebted to the people of Odisha. I will repay this debt of yours by serving the country and make Odisha a developed state.

Modi also took a jibe at the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi. Congress is repeatedly trying to intimidate its own country and Pakistan is threatening by saying that it has nuclear bomb. This is the situation of Pakistan today, now they want to sell bombs. They did not even take steps against terrorism for vote bank.

The Congress Rajkumar is doing a lot of talking now and is reading the old script of 2014, 19 election. “Opponents remember, this time NDA will cross 400 and break all previous records. Congress cannot even be a minor opposition party. They must come down to 50,” Modi said.

“Your vote will help BJP to form double engine government for the first time in Odisha. Someone from Odisha will be the Chief Minister of BJP and this is a meeting for inviting you all to the Chief Minister’s swearing-in ceremony on 10th June, the Prime Minister said.