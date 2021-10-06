TNI Morning News Headlines – October 6, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 593 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including 346 quarantine and 247 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 290 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (84).

➡️ Odisha reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Cuttack (2) and Khordha (2). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,227.

➡️ As many as 58,223 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Dharmendra Pradhan urges Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to convert Tapaswini Express to LHB design coaches.

➡️ Maa Samaleswari’s ‘Dhabala Mukhi Besa’ on the occasion of Mahalaya in Balangir today.

India News

➡️ India reports 18,833 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Active caseload stands at 2,46,687; lowest in 203 days.

➡️ India has administered 92.17 crore vaccinations till 9.30 pm today.

➡️ The total number of samples tested up to 5th October is 57,68,03,867 including 14,09,825 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Noted Actor Arvind Trivedi, who played Ravan in Ramayan dies. He was 82.

➡️ Noted Kerala cartoonist Yesudasan dies at 83.

➡️ Robert Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi’s husband, stopped at Delhi airport from going to Lucknow.

➡️ Rahul Gandhi denied permission to visit Lakhimpur Kheri.

➡️ Petrol, diesel prices today; Rs 102.94/ltr & Rs 91.42/ltr in Delhi; Rs 108.96 (up Rs 0.29) & Rs 99.17/ltr in Mumbai, respectively.

➡️ Cooking gas LPG price hiked by Rs 15 per cylinder; now costs Rs 899.50 in Delhi.

➡️ Sensex rises 131.76 pts to 59,876.64 in opening session; Nifty advances 46.75 pts to 17,869.05.

➡️ Rupee slumped 21 paise to 74.65 against US dollar in early trade.

World News

➡️ In Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, bodies of criminals hanged from excavators: Report.

➡️ Global warming kills 14% of world’s corals in 10 years.

➡️ UAE, Saudi Arabia on alert after Cyclone Shaheen hits Oman.

➡️ Virus deaths in Russia hit record for third time this month.