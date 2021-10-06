Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 593 new Covid cases and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 80 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.82℅. 557 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

71749 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,227.

Khordha reported 290 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 84 cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – October 6, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 593

🔶 0-18 years – 80

🔶 New Deaths – 4

🔶 New Recoveries – 557

🔶 Samples Tested – 71749 (58,223 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.82℅ (0.77% Yesterday)

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (290), Cuttack (84), Mayurbhanj (27), Puri (23) and Jagatsinghpur (22).

🔷 New Deaths – Cuttack (2) and Khordha (2).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 20366917

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1029412

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1016165

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha -4967

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,227