TNI Morning News Headlines – October 26, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Odisha reports 433 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 252 quarantine and 181 local contact cases.
➡️ Khordha reports 207 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (36).
➡️ Odisha reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Mayurbhanj (2), Jagatsinghapur (1) and Khordha (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,316.
➡️ As many as 61,935 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.
➡️ Manish Anurag Murder: Lie detection test of 3 arrested accused – Amrit, Dinesh, Mrutyunjay – underway at state forensic lab in Bhubaneswar.
➡️ Mamita Murder Case: A 15-member delegation of BJP led by state party president Samir Mohanty reaches Kantabanji, to meet family members of Mamita Meher in Jharani village.
➡️ Mamita Murder Case: BJP observes 12-Hour Sambalpur Bandh.
➡️ Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) to sell plots in Sahid Nagar, Ghatikia through e-auction
➡️ Gangster Shakeel’s Girlfriend-Don Manasi Nayak arrested for ‘Extortion’. She hails from Jagatsinghpur district.
India News
➡️ India reports 12,428 new COVID-19 cases, 356 deaths and 15,951 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active caseload stands at 1,63,816.
➡️ Over 107.22 crore vaccine doses provided to States/UTs till now. More than 12.37 Cr balance and doses are still available with the States/UTs: Government of India.
➡️ A total of 60,19,01,543 samples were tested up to October 25; of which 11,31,826 were tested on October 25: Ministry of Health.
➡️ Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh to address a press conference tomorrow at 11 am.
➡️ Supreme Court directs Uttar Pradesh Government to grant protection to witnesses of Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
➡️ Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched the phase-II of Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship.
➡️ Rupee inches 5 paise higher to 75.03 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️ Sensex jumps 202.27 pts to 61,169.32 in opening session; Nifty rises 55.60 pts to 18,181.
World News
➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 244 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.95 Million.
➡️ Afghanistan beat Scotland by 130 runs in T20 World Cup in Sharjah.
➡️ Australia sets 2050 net zero emissions target.
➡️ U.S issues guidelines for Nov 8 international travel reopening.
