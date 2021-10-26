TNI Morning News Headlines – October 26, 2021

Key News Headlines of October 26, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Supreme Court directs Uttar Pradesh Government to grant protection to witnesses of Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 433 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 252 quarantine and 181 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 207 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (36).

➡️ Odisha reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Mayurbhanj (2), Jagatsinghapur (1) and Khordha (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,316.

➡️ As many as 61,935 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Manish Anurag Murder: Lie detection test of 3 arrested accused – Amrit, Dinesh, Mrutyunjay – underway at state forensic lab in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Mamita Murder Case: A 15-member delegation of BJP led by state party president Samir Mohanty reaches Kantabanji, to meet family members of Mamita Meher in Jharani village.

➡️ Mamita Murder Case: BJP observes 12-Hour Sambalpur Bandh.

➡️ Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) to sell plots in Sahid Nagar, Ghatikia through e-auction

➡️ Gangster Shakeel’s Girlfriend-Don Manasi Nayak arrested for ‘Extortion’. She hails from Jagatsinghpur district.

India News

➡️ India reports 12,428 new COVID-19 cases, 356 deaths and 15,951 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active caseload stands at 1,63,816.

➡️ Over 107.22 crore vaccine doses provided to States/UTs till now. More than 12.37 Cr balance and doses are still available with the States/UTs: Government of India.

➡️ A total of 60,19,01,543 samples were tested up to October 25; of which 11,31,826 were tested on October 25: Ministry of Health.

➡️ Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh to address a press conference tomorrow at 11 am.

➡️ Supreme Court directs Uttar Pradesh Government to grant protection to witnesses of Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

➡️ Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched the phase-II of Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship.

➡️ Rupee inches 5 paise higher to 75.03 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex jumps 202.27 pts to 61,169.32 in opening session; Nifty rises 55.60 pts to 18,181.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 244 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.95 Million.

➡️ Afghanistan beat Scotland by 130 runs in T20 World Cup in Sharjah.

➡️ Australia sets 2050 net zero emissions target.

➡️ U.S issues guidelines for Nov 8 international travel reopening.

