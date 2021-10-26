TNI Morning News Headlines – October 26, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 433 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 252 quarantine and 181 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 207 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (36).

➡️ Odisha reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Mayurbhanj (2), Jagatsinghapur (1) and Khordha (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,316.

➡️ As many as 61,935 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Manish Anurag Murder: Lie detection test of 3 arrested accused – Amrit, Dinesh, Mrutyunjay – underway at state forensic lab in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Mamita Murder Case: A 15-member delegation of BJP led by state party president Samir Mohanty reaches Kantabanji, to meet family members of Mamita Meher in Jharani village.

➡️ Mamita Murder Case: BJP observes 12-Hour Sambalpur Bandh.

➡️ Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) to sell plots in Sahid Nagar, Ghatikia through e-auction

➡️ Gangster Shakeel’s Girlfriend-Don Manasi Nayak arrested for ‘Extortion’. She hails from Jagatsinghpur district.

India News

➡️ India reports 12,428 new COVID-19 cases, 356 deaths and 15,951 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active caseload stands at 1,63,816.

➡️ Over 107.22 crore vaccine doses provided to States/UTs till now. More than 12.37 Cr balance and doses are still available with the States/UTs: Government of India.

➡️ A total of 60,19,01,543 samples were tested up to October 25; of which 11,31,826 were tested on October 25: Ministry of Health.

➡️ Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh to address a press conference tomorrow at 11 am.

➡️ Supreme Court directs Uttar Pradesh Government to grant protection to witnesses of Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

➡️ Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched the phase-II of Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship.

➡️ Rupee inches 5 paise higher to 75.03 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex jumps 202.27 pts to 61,169.32 in opening session; Nifty rises 55.60 pts to 18,181.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 244 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.95 Million.

➡️ Afghanistan beat Scotland by 130 runs in T20 World Cup in Sharjah.

➡️ Australia sets 2050 net zero emissions target.

➡️ U.S issues guidelines for Nov 8 international travel reopening.