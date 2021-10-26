Know more about Lady Don Manasi Nayak

Insight Bureau: The Commissionerate Police on Monday arrested gangster Sakil’s girlfriend Manasi Nayak alias Baby on charges of extortion from a builder in Cuttack.

According to the police, Manasi along with her two associates had attacked a builder and a businessman with deadly weapons over an extortion deal.

She hails from Jagatsinghpur district. Several cases have been pending against Baby at different police stations in Cuttack. In 2014, she was arrested in connection with a murder case and was sent to jail.

It can be mentioned here that Sakil was operating his criminal activities through Baby despite staying at jail