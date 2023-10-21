TNI Morning News Headlines – October 21, 2023

➡️ Deep Depression and Low-Pressure Area over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal to trigger rain in Odisha between October 23 and October 25.
➡️ Relief for passengers as Private Bus Strike in Odisha put on HOLD till October 31.
➡️ ‘Unknown disease’ claims 11 lives in one month at Jantari village in Keonjhar Dist.
➡️ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday announced a cash incentive of Rs 10 lakh each for the seven para-athletes from Odisha who will participate in the Asian Para Games.
➡️ OSSSC CRE 2023: Applications invited for Livestock Inspector, Forester and Forest Guard.
➡️ After the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO launches Gaganyaan’s first test flight (TV-D1) today from the launch pad at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota.
➡️ 2 Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker.
➡️ Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau criticises Indian Govt over departure of 40 Canadian Diplomats from India. US, UK urge India to adhere to Vienna convention.
➡️Paytm narrows loss to Rs 292 crore in July-September quarter.
➡️ Two American hostages released by Hamas return to Israel.
➡️ Italian PM Giorgia Meloni announces separation from long-time journalist partner after sexist TV comments.
➡️US sanctions 3 Chinese firms for providing ballistic missile components to Pakistan.
➡️ Close to 493,000 women, girls impacted in Gaza: UN Women.
➡️ ICC Cricket World Cup: Australia 367/9 beat Pakistan 305/10 by 62 runs.
