Gaza Hospital Death Toll at 800; Israel & Hamas blame each other

TNI Bureau: The death toll in blast at the Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday rose to over 800, claimed the hospital authorities.

The blast is considered to be the bloodiest single incident in Gaza since Israel launched an unrelenting bombing campaign.

Meanwhile, a blame game has begun between Israel and Palestine over the incident. Palestine claimed that the Israel launched the attack.

However, the Israeli military denied responsibility for the blast. The Israel Defence Force (IDF) said that the hospital was hit by a failed rocket launch by the enclave’s Palestinian Islamic Jihad military group. The IDF also released a video to prove their claims.

“From analysis of the operational systems of the IDF, an enemy rocket barrage was carried out towards Israel, which passed in the vicinity of the hospital, when it was hit, the Israel Defence Forces said in a statement.

“According to intelligence information from several sources, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed shooting that hit the hospital,” it added.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also clarified saying that the entire world should know, it was barbaric terrorists in Gaza that attacked the hospital in Gaza and not the IDF. Those who brutally murdered our children also murdered their own children.

Israel Defence Forces further in its clarification said, “Following an additional review and cross-examination of the operational and intelligence systems, it is clear that the IDF did not strike the hospital in Gaza. The hospital was hit as a result of a failed rocket launched by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization. The terrorist organizations within the Gaza Strip fire indiscriminately toward Israel. Since the beginning of the war, approximately 450 rockets launched toward Israel have fallen within Gaza, endangering and harming the lives of Gazan residents.

Meanwhile, the incident has caused a global outrage with several world leaders condemning the incident. Though it is not known immediately who launched the attack, but the lives of civilians must be protected and real attacker should be held liable, many leaders said.

Israel was accused by President of Egypt, king of Jordan, President of Syria, President of Cuba, Government of Iraq, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela and Head of the African Union Commission. Even the President of Iran said that the United States bears responsibility along with Israel.

Head of EU diplomacy, President of France, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Spain, British Foreign Office and Japanese Foreign Ministry condemned the attack, but did not blame anyone, instead called for an investigation.

No one was accused by the U.S, however the Pentagon called on Israel to comply with the “laws of war,” and the White House said that Biden intends “as a friend” to pose “several difficult questions” to Israel.

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Medvedev placed final responsibility on the United States, which “cynically makes money from wars in different countries and on different continents” and “thoughtlessly distributes colossal money for weapons, loading up its military-industrial complex.”