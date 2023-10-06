Preparation for Cyclone begins in Odisha, Depts Put on alert

TNI Bureau: As Odisha is prone to cyclone especially during the month of October, the State government has started its preparation to tackle any possibile cyclone in near future.

Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena chaired a high-level preparatory meeting in this regard at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar yesterday.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Development Commissioner, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Additional Chief Secretary of the Energy Department, DG of the Fire department and secretaries of 12 departments took part in the meeting.

The Chief Secretary directed all the concerned departments to work in cooperation and proper coordination so that the situation can be handled successfully.

The State government’s preparation began following the prediction of the IMD which said that there is a possibility of cyclone within 45 days of the withdrawal of the Monsoon by October 10.