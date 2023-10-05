TNI Morning News Headlines – October 05, 2023

➡️ 2 more test positive for Scrub typhus in Odisha’s Sundargarh, total rises to 330
➡️General darshan to be restricted for four hours from 4 pm to 9 pm at Puri Srimandir today due to Banakalagi ritual.
➡️ BJP holds 12-hours Sundargarh bandh, demands CBI probe into lady Assistant Collector, ASI deaths.
➡️ 14 people dead, 102 missing and 26 injured in the flash floods in Sikkim: Govt of Sikkim.
➡️ PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 10,000 cr in poll-bound Rajasthan today.
➡️ Madhya Pradesh amends the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Special Provision for Appointment of Women) Rules, 1997 providing 35 per cent reservation to women in all recruitment except Forest Department.
➡️ ASI seeks another four weeks’ time to complete survey in Gyanvapi mosque case.
➡️ Nanded hospital deaths: FIR registered against the Dean and Doctor of Delivery Department of Dr Shankarrao Chavan Medical College and Hospital.
➡️ Supreme Court continues to hear the bail plea of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in liquor policy irregularities matter.
➡️ Actor, Politician Pawan Kalyan exits NDA to support Chandrababu Naidu.
➡️ Pooja Gehlot storms into SEMIS (50kg) after beating Mongolian grappler 5-1.
➡️ Asian Games 2023: India’s Jyothi Vennam, Aditi Swami, Parneet Kaur clinch Gold medal in women’s compound archery team.
➡️ Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan granted divorce from Aesha Mukerji as court upholds his allegations of mental cruelty.
➡️ New Zealand, England to face off in 2023 ICC World Cup opener today.
