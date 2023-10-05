TNI Bureau: The BJP Mahila Morcha and Advasi Mahila Morcha launched a 12-hour bandh in Sundargarh on Thursday.

They launched the bandh for demanding CBI probe into the mysterious deaths of Rourkela Assistant Collector Susmita Minz and Udit Nagar lady ASI Alisa Narmi Lugun.

Normal life was affected due to the dawn to dusk band as the vehicles remained off roads and the educational and business establishments remained shut.

They claimed that the two incidents have exposed the anti-tribal attitude of the Odisha government and the investigation should be handed over to the central agency.

It is to be noted here that Minz was found dead in a pond inside a sensory park in Rourkela on September 19. Her postmortem suggested that she had died due to drowning.

Later, her brother Sandeep, however, alleged that she has been murdered by some influential people.

Likewise, Lugun collapsed while she was pacifying both the sides during a group clash following a road accident in the Steel City on October 1. She was immediately rushed to a private hospital for treatment but the doctors declared her dead on receiving.

Lugun was the security officer of Minz.

The police have registered a murder case in this regard as per a complaint filed by Lugun’s husband. Her husband alleged that the ASI was attacked by some miscreants during the group clash, which led to hear death.