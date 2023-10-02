TNI Bureau: The normal life of people in the undivided Koraput districts that includes Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Rayagada and Koraput was affected due to bus strike today.

The normalcy was affected as the Bus Owners’ Association launched strike against the Odisha government’s sustainable and affordable transportation under the ‘Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative’ (LAccMI) scheme.

The State government had announced to roll out the scheme in these districts today on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Most of the vehicles remained off road in view of the dawn-to-dusk bandh called by the Bus Owners’ Association. Due to this, the passengers were seen stranded at different bus stands of these districts.

The private bus owners claimed that they will suffer immense losses due to the LAccMI scheme and threatened to launch statewide protest from October 10 if the government does not fulfill their demands.