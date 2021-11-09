TNI Morning News Headlines – November 9, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 296 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 174 quarantine and 122 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 152 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ As many as 53,394 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (2) and Angul (1).

➡️ BJP intensifies protest to give Justice to Mamita Meher, burns effigy of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in protest to his visit to Kalahandi.

➡️ 8 places in Odisha record temperature below 15 degree Celsius; Daringbadi coldest at 10 degree Celsius.

➡️ Brown sugar worth over Rs 1 crore seized from vegetable market at Nayabazar in Balasore; 2 arrested.

➡️ Odisha Police Housing & Welfare Corporation Deputy Manager Pratap Samal in Odisha Vigilance net; Raids at houses underway.

India News

➡️ India reports 10,126 new COVID-19 cases & 332 deaths in the last 24 hours pushes India’s tally to 3,43,77,113. Death toll stands at 4,61,389.

➡️ 1,07,92,19,546 doses of COVID vaccine administered in the country so far.

➡️ 61,39,65,751 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 5th November 2021. Of these, 8,10,783 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Red alert has been issued for Chennai for next two days.

➡️ Madhya Pradesh: 4 children die as fire breaks out in paediatric ICU of Bhopal’s Kamala Nehru Hospital.

➡️ Chhath devotees stand in toxic foam laden Yamuna river near Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj to offer prayers to the Sun.

➡️ Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar warns of stern action against those caught flouting liquor prohibition law.

➡️ India summons senior diplomat of Pakistan High Commission and lodges strong protest over the killing of an Indian fisherman by the Pakistani side.

➡️ Rupee rises 11 paise to 73.92 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex slips 10.17 pts to 60,535.44 in opening session; Nifty declines 7.40 pts to 18,061.15.

World News

➡️ After Islamabad, Beijing to skip New Delhi meeting on Kabul; Iran and Russia to join.

➡️ SpaceX crew begins return voyage from International Space Station.