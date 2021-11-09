TNI Morning News Headlines – November 9, 2021

Key News Headlines of November 9, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Chhath devotees stand in toxic foam laden Yamuna river near Delhi's Kalindi Kunj to offer prayers to the Sun god
Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 296 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 174 quarantine and 122 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 152 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ As many as 53,394 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (2) and Angul (1).

➡️ BJP intensifies protest to give Justice to Mamita Meher, burns effigy of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in protest to his visit to Kalahandi.

➡️ 8 places in Odisha record temperature below 15 degree Celsius; Daringbadi coldest at 10 degree Celsius.

➡️ Brown sugar worth over Rs 1 crore seized from vegetable market at Nayabazar in Balasore; 2 arrested.

➡️ Odisha Police Housing & Welfare Corporation Deputy Manager Pratap Samal in Odisha Vigilance net; Raids at houses underway.

India News

➡️ India reports 10,126 new COVID-19 cases & 332 deaths in the last 24 hours pushes India’s tally to 3,43,77,113. Death toll stands at 4,61,389.

➡️ 1,07,92,19,546 doses of COVID vaccine administered in the country so far.

➡️ 61,39,65,751 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 5th November 2021. Of these, 8,10,783 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Red alert has been issued for Chennai for next two days.

➡️ Madhya Pradesh: 4 children die as fire breaks out in paediatric ICU of Bhopal’s Kamala Nehru Hospital.

➡️ Chhath devotees stand in toxic foam laden Yamuna river near Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj to offer prayers to the Sun.

➡️ Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar warns of stern action against those caught flouting liquor prohibition law.

➡️ India summons senior diplomat of Pakistan High Commission and lodges strong protest over the killing of an Indian fisherman by the Pakistani side.

➡️ Rupee rises 11 paise to 73.92 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex slips 10.17 pts to 60,535.44 in opening session; Nifty declines 7.40 pts to 18,061.15.

World News

➡️ After Islamabad, Beijing to skip New Delhi meeting on Kabul; Iran and Russia to join.

➡️ SpaceX crew begins return voyage from International Space Station.

