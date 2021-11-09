Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 296 new Covid cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 58 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.55%. 369 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

53,394 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,364.

Khordha reported 152 new Covid cases followed by Cuttack (23) in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – November 9, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 276

🔶 0-18 years – 58

🔶 New Recoveries – 369

🔶 Samples Tested – 53,394 (59,774 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.55% (0.46% Yesterday)

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (152) and Cuttack (23).

🔷 Daily Deaths – Khordha (2) and Angul (1).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 22524398

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1044041

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1032566

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 3058

🔶 Death in Odisha – 8,364