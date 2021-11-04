TNI Morning News Headlines – November 4, 2021

Key News Headlines of November 4, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Diwali fervour returns in India
Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 322 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including 187 quarantine and 135 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 181 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ As many as 71,296 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Angul (1), Cuttack (1), Khordha (1) and Puri (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,347.

➡️ Section 144 clamped around Puri Srimandir, no Kaunriya Kathi lighting on Diwali.

➡️ Operation against Maoists by Central forces in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha soon.

➡️ Fuel prices come down in Odisha after Centre cuts excise duty on petrol & diesel by Rs 5 & Rs 10.

➡️ Odisha Government announces to reduce VAT on petrol & diesel by Rs 3 per litre in the State.

➡️ Car plunges into Puri canal near Atala road under Balianta police limits in Bhubaneswar. At least 2 persons went missing; search on to trace them.

➡️ Thick blanket of fog envelops Bonai in Sundargarh district.

India News

➡️ India reports 12,885 new COVID-19 cases, 15,054 recoveries and 461 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active caseload stands at 1,51,209. Total recoveries stands at 3,36,97,740, Death toll at 4,58,437.

➡️ 1,07,63,14,440 doses of COVID vaccine administered in the country so far, 30,90,920 in the last 24 hrs.

➡️ 61,23,46,767 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 3rd November 2021. Of these, 10,67,914 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Diwali fervour returns in India as COVID situation eases.

➡️ Haryana Government reduces VAT on petrol and diesel in the state, now both petrol and diesel will be cheaper by Rs 12 per litre.

➡️ Prices of petrol and diesel in Assam, Tripura, Gujarat, Karnataka & Manipur will be reduced by Rs 7 per litre.

➡️ Prices of diesel and petrol in UP will be reduced by Rs 12 per litre each.

➡️ Uttarakhand Government announces to reduce VAT on petrol by Rs 2 per litre in the state.

World News

➡️ US lawmakers introduce Deepavali Day Act – a legislation that would make Diwali a nationally recognized holiday in the country.

➡️ After the WHO granted an emergency use listing to Covaxin, the United States will allow travellers vaccinated with Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin to enter the country from November 8.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 248 Million, death toll surge to more than 5.02 Million.

➡️ India beat Afghanistan by 66 runs in Super 12 match of T20 World Cup.

➡️ South African novelist Damon Galgut wins 2021 Booker Prize for ‘The Promise’.

