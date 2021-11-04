Odisha Covid Analysis – November 4, 2021

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.49%.  416 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha Covid Analysis – November 4, 2021
139

Insight Bureau:   Odisha reported 351 new Covid cases and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 45 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.49%.  416 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

71,296 samples were tested yesterday.  Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,347.

Khordha reported 181 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – November 4, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 351
🔶 0-18 years – 45
🔶 New Recoveries – 416
🔶 Samples Tested – 71,296 (61,542  Yesterday)
🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.49% (0.52%  Yesterday)

Related Posts

TNI Evening News Headlines – November 3, 2021

Petrol to be cheaper by Rs 5; Diesel by Rs 10

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

#TheNewsInsight

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (181).

🔷 Daily Deaths – Angul (1), Cuttack (1), Khordha (1) and Puri (1).

#TNI #Insight

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 22240815
🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1042773
🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1042773
🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 3931
🔶 Death in Odisha – 8,347

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.