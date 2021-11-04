Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 351 new Covid cases and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 45 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.49%. 416 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

71,296 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,347.

Khordha reported 181 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – November 4, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 351

🔶 0-18 years – 45

🔶 New Recoveries – 416

🔶 Samples Tested – 71,296 (61,542 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.49% (0.52% Yesterday)

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (181).

🔷 Daily Deaths – Angul (1), Cuttack (1), Khordha (1) and Puri (1).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 22240815

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1042773

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1042773

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 3931

🔶 Death in Odisha – 8,347