TNI Morning News Headlines – November 15, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
PM Narendra Modi visits tribal icon Birsa Munda's birthplace at Ulihatu in Jharkhand's Khunti district on his birth anniversary.
➡️ Odisha Government allows Tribals to sell their land to Non-Tribals.
➡️ Farmer ends life by consuming poison over crop loss due to pest infestation at Bubel village under Bolangir’s Puintala block.
➡️ 149 hospitals included in the first phase of ‘Ama Hospital’ scheme.
➡️ Mo School Abhiyan: Odisha to expand 5C (Connect, Collaborate, Contribute, Create and finally, Celebrate) concept to more schools next year.
➡️ A depression is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal today; heavy rainfall likely in Odisha tomorrow.
➡️ Uttarkashi tunnel accident: A protest by workers breaks out at the site of the accident where the relief and rescue operation is ongoing.
➡️ Newly appointed Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra formally takes charge.
➡️ Air quality dips in Mumbai. Delhi plunges to ‘very poor’ category.
➡️ Sensex jumps 645.08 points to 65,578.95 in early trade; Nifty climbs 209.8 points to 19,653.35.
➡️ Rupee rises 30 paise to 83.03 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️ Reports: India Vs New Zealand Semifinal Match will have a slow pitch at Wankhede Stadium; most of the grass shaved off.
➡️ Israel Defense Forces (IDF) shares footage of hospitals used by Hamas operatives in Gaza.
