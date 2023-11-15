Odisha Govt allows Tribals to sell their Land to Non-Tribals

TNI Bureau: In a major decision, the Odisha government on Tuesday allowed the people of ST community to sell their land to non-tribals and even they can mortgage for non-agriculture purpose.

Decision to this purpose was taken after the Cabinet gave it’s approval for the Odisha Scheduled Areas Transfer of Immovable Property (by STs) Regulation, 1956.

As per the development, the scheduled tribe (ST) people can now transfer their land to non-tribals in scheduled areas with a written permission from the sub-collector. However, if the land owner doesn’t get permission from the sub-collector he can appeal to the respective district collector within six months, whose decision will be final in this regard.

Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting last evening, chief secretary PK Jena said, “Now, an ST person can gift, exchange for public purposes or obtain a loan by mortgaging a plot of land in a public financial institution for agriculture, construction of residential house, higher studies of children, self-employment, business or establishment of small-scale industries or transfer it in favour of a person not belonging to ST community for these purposes.”

“However, the land owner cannot sell off all properties under his or her possession and become landless. The collectors and sub-collectors will make sure this,” he added.

It is to be noted here that as per the amendment made in 2002, a person belonging to the ST category can transfer his immovable property only to the person belonging to the ST community. Besides, he/she was allowed to mortgage his land to any public financial institution for agricultural purpose only.

“Due to such provisions, the educated youth belonging to ST communities were facing many difficulties. Realising this problem and based on the recommendations of the Scheduled Tribes Advisory Council, the amendments were made,” said an official note.