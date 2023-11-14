TNI Morning News Headlines – November 14, 2023

➡️ East Coast Railway announces special Chhath Puja train between Puri-Patna.
➡️ Low Pressure forms over Bay of Bengal. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a Depression over Westcentral Bay of Bengal around November 16.
➡️ Yellow warning issued to six Odisha districts – Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Cuttack around November 17 to November 18.
➡️ Air Quality Index in Angul, Balasore, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Keonjhar deteriorates to Very Poor category.
➡️ 80-year-old woman falls into abandoned 20-feet deep borewell near Kainphula village near Sonepur-Burda road rescue oporation launched.
➡️ Woman ends life day after husband’s death in road accident in Bolagarh police limits in Khordha.
➡️ Air Quality in Delhi deteriorates to ‘Severe’ category.
Related Posts
➡️ Rescue operation underway in Uttarkashi tunnel accident. 40 labourers, including 5 from Odisha, are trapped inside the tunnel.
➡️ Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Indonesia November 16-17 to attend 10th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus.
➡️ POCSO court in Kerala sentences to death man convicted in horrific Aluva child rape and murder case.
➡️ BSF recovered a drone near Tindi Wala village in Ferozepur district of Punjab yesterday.
➡️ Children’s Day is being celebrated across India to raise awareness about the rights, education, and welfare of children today.
➡️ Hamas organisation has lost control in Gaza. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) captures Hamas parliament building in Gaza.
➡️ Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen to visit Switzerland, meet World Health Organization (WHO) Chief, Red Cross President.
Comments are closed.