TNI Morning News Headlines – November 10, 2023

➡️Class-6 girl student gangraped by a headmaster and an assistant teacher of the school in Kundei area of Nabarangpur district.
➡️Binni, the lone lioness of African species in Nandankanan Zoo of died due to old-age-related complications.
➡️Keonjhar: Carcass of tusker found near Bhadimara village under Telkoi forest range.
➡️Balangir Ayurvedic College & Hospital Principal Professor Dr. Sudarshan Behera under the Vigilance scanner
➡️Bandh in Kandhamal over rail connectivity demand.
➡️Depression may form over Bay of Bengal this month: IMD.
➡️External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hold talks ahead of ‘2+2’ dialogue.
➡️Delhi: Chief Justice of Indi DY Chandrachud inaugurates Mitti Cafe in the Supreme Court premises.
➡️Air quality across Delhi continues to be in the ‘Severe’ category: Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
➡️Punjab stubble burning: Smoke blankets at Bathinda, Air quality index (AQI) in ‘very poor’ category.
➡️Sensex falls 251.25 points to 64,580.95 in early trade; Nifty declines 65.85 points to 19,329.45.
➡️Rupee rises 1 paisa to 83.28 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Israeli raid in West Bank refugee camp leaves 14 dead.
➡️Russian loses re-election to the International Court of Justice; China-backed candidate also defeated.
➡️UK to add India to list of safe states, illegally entering Indian nationals can’t seek asylum.
