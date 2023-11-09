TNI Morning News Headlines – November 09, 2023

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates the International Convention on Millets 2023 in Bhubaneswar.
➡️ Sambalpur-Jharsuguda MEMU train cancelled for today.
➡️ Chairman 5T (Transformational Initiatives) and Nabin Odisha reviews transformation works of Samaleswari Temple in Sambalpur.
➡️ Odisha unit of Congress organises ‘Sankirtan Satyagrah’ in front of Puri Srimandir and also Lord Jagannath temples across the State, demanding opening of all four gates of Puri Srimandir along with opening & repair work of Ratna Bhandar.
➡️ One BSF Jawan succumbed to injuries in Pakistan firing midnight between 8th and 9th November in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramgarh area: BSF.
➡️ Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) deployed in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. The State cabinet meeting will be held in Ayodhya for the first time today.
➡️ Supreme Court issues directions for speedy disposal of criminal cases against MP/MLAs.
➡️ Women’s Premier League 2024 auction likely to be held on December 9 in Mumbai.
➡️ Delhi air quality continues to remain in the ‘severe’ category.
Related Posts
➡️ Odd-even car rationing scheme will be implemented in Delhi after the Supreme Court reviews its effectiveness and issues an order while artificial rain through cloud seeding will be attempted around November 20.
➡️ Delhi Police arrested 1,468 Narco offenders till October 2023: Official.
➡️ Police resort to lathi-charge on Anganwadi workers protesting over their various demands in Bihar’s Patna.
➡️ West Bengal: TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee arrives at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Kolkata.
➡️ Ayodhya set to shine for ‘Deepotsav’.
➡️ Sensex declines 102.13 points to 64,873.48 in early trade; Nifty dips 34.35 points to 19,409.15.
➡️ Rupee rises 5 paise to 83.25 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️ Pakistan rangers resort to unprovoked firing in Jammu’s Ramgarh & Arnia sectors.
➡️ 39 journos, media workers killed in Gaza since war began.
Comments are closed.