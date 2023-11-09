Know the Gold, Silver Prices ahead of Diwali & Dhanteras

TNI Bureau: As two major festivals, the Diwali and Dhanteras are approaching, people have made several plans to enjoy the festivals to their fullest.

In view of the Dhanteras, some even have planned to purchase certain valuable items like gold and silver. In such a situation, one has to know the process of such metals.

Today, the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold will cost Rs 61,200 while 22 carat (10 grams) will cost Rs 56,100 in India. The prices have been reduced by Rs 150 per 10 grams (for both the 24/22 carat) in 24 hours.

However, in Bhubaneswar, the prices have decreased by Rs 160. Thus the price of the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 61,200, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 56,100.

Likewise, the price of the Silver in India is now fixed at Rs 70,200/kg today. In the last 24 hours, there was a slight changes in the rate. The price of siver was reduced by Rs 500/kg.