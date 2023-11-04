TNI Morning News Headlines – November 04, 2023

➡️Odisha Government announced second direct flight services between Bhubaneswar and Jeypore in Koraput which will start from November 6.
➡️Srimandir managing committee to meet today to discuss about inauguration of Parikrama project in Puri.
➡️5T Chairman VK Pandian reviewed the progress of Srimandir Parikrama project in Puri and directed to complete it by December 15 this year.
➡️Orissa High Court invites applications for Junior Stenographer.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak had a telephonic conversation, discuss Israel-Hamas conflict, bilateral ties.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi writes to Akanksha who had brought him his sketch at his event in Kanker, Chhattisgarh on 2nd November.
➡️Hardik Pandya out from Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 due to ankle injury, Prasidh Krishna inducted into India squad.
➡️UPI payment system will soon be launched in Sri Lanka – FM Sitharaman.
➡️Death toll in Nepal Earthquake stands at 132: Nepal Police. Strong tremors also felt in Delhi-NCR, parts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in India.
➡️Pakistan Air Force foils terror attack at Mianwali Air Base; 3 Aircraft damaged.
