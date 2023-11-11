TNI Morning News Headlines – November 11, 2023

➡️ No possibility of significant change in night temperature for now. Low pressure likely to form over Bay of Bengal on November 15; rain in Odisha from November 16: MeT.
➡️ Song on benefits of Millets featuring PM Modi nominated for Grammy Award.
➡️ West Bengal: A woman from Odisha dead, several injured as Odisha-bound bus catches fire near Madhapur in Kharagpur. 31 passengers hospitalized.
➡️ 12 people died due to consumption of spurious liquor in Haryana’s Yamunanagar.
➡️ Delhi air quality improves slightly after rainfall but air quality across Delhi continues to be in the ‘Poor’ category: Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
➡️ Police brings former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to meet his ailing wife as allowed by Rouse Avenue court.
➡️ Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police seized contraband drugs worth Rs 1.2 crores.
➡️ Delhi Police Special Cell registered a FIR in connection with deepfake AI-generated video of actor Rashmika Mandanna.
➡️ Badrinath town of Uttarakhand covered under a blanket of snow.
➡️ Karnataka plans a new city ‘KHIR City’ within 60 km from Bengaluru city and near to Kempegowda International Airport, aims for 40,000 crore investment and create 80,000 jobs.
➡️ Uttar Pradesh: Preparations are underway in Ayodhya ahead of Deepotsav. 24 lakh diyas at 51 ghats set to illuminate the city.
➡️ Granddaughter of Hamas political bureau chief Haniyeh reportedly killed in Gaza.
➡️ The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) destroys military outpost ‘Badr’, kills many Hamas terrorists.
➡️ Israel, Hamas negotiate to release civilian hostages in Gaza.
