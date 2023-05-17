TNI Morning News Headlines – May 17, 2023

➡️Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express to run six days a week.
➡️Commemorating the launch of direct flights between Bhubaneswar & Dubai, a special cultural evening ‘Odisha Dibas’ was held in Dubai.
➡️Safety of Konark Sun Temple: Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Culture Meenakashi Lekhi.
➡️Bhanjanagar Additional Civil Supply Officer Sanjay Kumar Sahu in Vigilance net, raids underway at 7 locations.
➡️NIA raids 100 places in six States (Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, UP, Uttarakhand and MP) as part of its crackdown on the nexus between gangsters, drug smugglers and terrorist groups.
➡️India reports 1,021 new cases in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 11,393.
➡️Karnataka Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar to meet Rahul Gandhi in Delhi today.
➡️West Bengal Government decides to upgrade security cover of former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to Z category.
Related Posts
➡️Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.33 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Sensex falls 100.87 points to 61,831.60 in early trade; Nifty dips 29.1 points to 18,257.40.
➡️Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by five runs in IPL.
➡️WhatsApp to deregister mobile numbers used for committing fraud: Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
➡️39 people missing as Chinese fishing vessel capsizes in Indian Ocean.
➡️Cyclone Mocha: Hundreds feared dead as rains lash Myanmar and Bangladesh. The area where the cyclone hit was home to many Rohingya refugees.
Comments are closed.